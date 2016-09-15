FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium BCP says to expand talks with Fosun
September 15, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium BCP says to expand talks with Fosun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said in a statement late on Wednesday:

* The board of directors agreed to expand the negotiations with China's Fosun on its offer made on July 30 to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent.

* To call another meeting of the board on the results of the talks before the end of September.

* Last month, the bank said the offer was welcome and not hostile. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)

