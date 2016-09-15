FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANNOUNCEMENT-Forthnet, China International Television sign memorandum of undestanding
September 15, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

ANNOUNCEMENT-Forthnet, China International Television sign memorandum of undestanding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Forthnet and China International Television Corporation (CITVC) signed Memorandum of Understanding with the intention of cooperation between the two parties. Main business of China International Television Corporation, subsidiary of CCTV, is to integrate the best productions of TV Channels from China, Hong Kong etc, named Great Wall TV. Great Wall TV is the only legally authorized Chinese TV package for overseas broadcast approved by SARFT of PRC and includes thirty three (33) general and specialized live TV channels. Cooperated with ZTE Corporation as its solution provider, Great Wall TV is the largest Chinese TV package and has launched its services in America, Canada, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Australia, Africa and New Zealand covering six languages, Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Sunday, September 11th, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, between Mrs Li Lu, Executive General Manager of China International Communications and Mrs Katerina Kaskanioti, Platform and Content Director of Nova.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
