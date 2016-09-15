FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncoimmune announces option and license agreement with Pfizer Inc
September 15, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncoimmune announces option and license agreement with Pfizer Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Oncoimmune announces option and license agreement with Pfizer Inc.

* Oncoimmune, Inc says deal with pfizer worth up to $250 million in upfront and potential milestone payments

* Oncoimmune, Inc says it has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Pfizer for ONC-392

* Oncoimmune says under terms of agreement, Pfizer plans to evaluate ONC-392 up until a certain agreed-upon time to determine whether it will exercise its option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

