September 16, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

IMF says increases Bulgaria's 2016 GDP growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased its forecast for Bulgaria's economic growth to 3.0 percent this year from a previous 2.3 percent due to improving economic activities in the country, it said on Friday.

Bulgaria's economy grew by a real 3 percent in the second quarter. The finance minister has also said he expected the small and open economy to accelerate faster than the ministry's official forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year.

The IMF, which concluded a ten-day staff visit to the Balkan country led by Reza Baqir, said it expects growth to slow next year to 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
