FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fyffes announces placing of 30 million ordinary shares
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fyffes announces placing of 30 million ordinary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fyffes

* Announces a placing of approximately 30 million ordinary shares in the capital of the company within the company's existing share authorities

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild to be launched immediately; to be made available to new and existing eligible investors

* Including the net proceeds of the Placing, Fyffes expects its 2016 year end net debt to be less than 2 times EBITDA (vs. 2.75 times post All Seasons acquisition without placing)

* reconfirms its target full year 2016 earnings ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.