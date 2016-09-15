BRIEF-Linx to run restricted offering of 24 million common shares

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Linx SA :
* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the primary public offering with restricted placement efforts of 24.0 million common shares
* The price per share to be defined upon conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure
* No partial distribution to be admitted
* The restricted offering will target exclusively shareholders within the priority offering and, if there are remaining shares after the priority offering is met, a limited number of professional investors
Source text: bit.ly/2cLRMLA
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom