a year ago
BRIEF-Linx to run restricted offering of 24 million common shares
September 15, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Linx to run restricted offering of 24 million common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Linx SA :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the primary public offering with restricted placement efforts of 24.0 million common shares

* The price per share to be defined upon conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure

* No partial distribution to be admitted

* The restricted offering will target exclusively shareholders within the priority offering and, if there are remaining shares after the priority offering is met, a limited number of professional investors

Source text: bit.ly/2cLRMLA

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

