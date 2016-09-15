BRIEF-Kroger announces $0.12/share dividend, $500 mln share buyback

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kroger Co :
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
* In June, increased quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share
* Incremental $500 million share repurchase program, supplementing current authorization, which has $392 million remaining as of September 14, 2016
* Says "continues to expect an increasing dividend over time"