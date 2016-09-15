FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kroger announces $0.12/share dividend, $500 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kroger Co :

* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program

* In June, increased quarterly dividend by 14 percent

* Declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share

* Incremental $500 million share repurchase program, supplementing current authorization, which has $392 million remaining as of September 14, 2016

* Says "continues to expect an increasing dividend over time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

