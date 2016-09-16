FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-exceet Group: shareholders approve capital reduction
September 16, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-exceet Group: shareholders approve capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - exceet Group SE :

* Said on Thursday shareholders approve capital reduction

* Company's share capital was decreased by 216,000.00 euros ($242,719.20) from 527,960.16 euros to 311,960.16 euros and the entire amount of Class B shares (5,210,526 shares) and the entire amount of Class C shares (9,000,000 shares) were cancelled

* Total number of shares and voting rights of the Company now amounts to 20,523,695 shares and voting rights

$1 = 0.8899 euros Gdynia Newsroom

