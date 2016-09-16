BRIEF-exceet Group: shareholders approve capital reduction

Sept 16 (Reuters) - exceet Group SE :
* Said on Thursday shareholders approve capital reduction
* Company's share capital was decreased by 216,000.00 euros ($242,719.20) from 527,960.16 euros to 311,960.16 euros and the entire amount of Class B shares (5,210,526 shares) and the entire amount of Class C shares (9,000,000 shares) were cancelled
* Total number of shares and voting rights of the Company now amounts to 20,523,695 shares and voting rights
