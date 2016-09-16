FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alma Market lowers its unconsol. FY 2016 financial forecast
#Bankruptcy News
September 16, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alma Market lowers its unconsol. FY 2016 financial forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alma Market SA :

* Said that, taking under consideration sales in July, Aug. and first half of Sept. and the filed motion for opening of the company's rehabilitation proceedings, decided to change its unconsolidated financial results forecast for 2016

* Said expects to report FY 2016 unconsolidated revenue of above 660 million zlotys ($171.2 million) instead of 900 million zlotys

* Said decided to not publish financial forecast of its unconsolidated net profit as it will depend on the process of financial restructuring

* Said the adjusted 2016 financial results forecast is based on the assumption that significant changes in the company's functioning will be implemented and that there will be no negative impact henceforth as well as is due to the implementation of the restructuring plan

* Said its financial forecast is based on the assumptions that the profitability of stores that remain after the closure of unprofitable stores will improve, restructuring of the company will be executed, some assets will be sold, the company will repay bank loans and reduce debt

$1 = 3.8548 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
