FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bank DNB says external probe into Panama papers shows no illegal activity
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank DNB says external probe into Panama papers shows no illegal activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian bank DNB says external probe made by law firm Hjort following Panama Papers has not uncovered any law-breaking activity

* DNB says probe has uncovered two infringements of internal ethical rules into DNB's services in Luxembourg in connection with setting up companies in the Seychelles

* The services were not approved according to internal instructions for new products

* Hjort finds no evidence that information about the services offered was at any point brought up to the CEO or the executive boards, or should have been caught by the CEO or executive boards before it was made an issue in the media in 2016

* DNB says will implement measures, proposed in May, which includes: strengthening the control of activity in the Luxembourg subsidiary and in the Private Banking unit; establishing new guidelines for the management of foreign subsidiaries; an external channel for whistleblowers to be able to report their concerns Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.