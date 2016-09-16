BRIEF-Bank DNB says external probe into Panama papers shows no illegal activity

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian bank DNB says external probe made by law firm Hjort following Panama Papers has not uncovered any law-breaking activity

* DNB says probe has uncovered two infringements of internal ethical rules into DNB's services in Luxembourg in connection with setting up companies in the Seychelles

* The services were not approved according to internal instructions for new products

* Hjort finds no evidence that information about the services offered was at any point brought up to the CEO or the executive boards, or should have been caught by the CEO or executive boards before it was made an issue in the media in 2016

* DNB says will implement measures, proposed in May, which includes: strengthening the control of activity in the Luxembourg subsidiary and in the Private Banking unit; establishing new guidelines for the management of foreign subsidiaries; an external channel for whistleblowers to be able to report their concerns