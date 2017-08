Sept 16 (Reuters) - Avast Software:

* Extended its previously announced tender offer to purchase all of outstanding ordinary shares of AVG Technologies N.V. for $25

* All other terms and conditions of tender offer remain unchanged

* Avast software says exteneded cash offer to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Sept 29