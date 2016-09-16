FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Norway industry minister agrees with bank DNB it should not have helped set up Seychelles companies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway industry minister agrees with bank DNB it should not have helped set up Seychelles companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Norway industry minister Monica Maeland said in a statement on Friday:

* Industry and Fisheries Ministry has today received a response from the follow-up questions about the activities of DNB Luxembourg from DNB's chairwoman

* Had a meeting with DNB's chairwoman and CEO on Thursday night about the findings and conclusions of the external probe made by law firm Hjort

* She agrees with DNB that it should not have assisted clients in establishing companies in the Seychelles and that the service should never have been established

* DNB released results of external probe Friday morning

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.