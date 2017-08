Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :

* Constellation Brands, in consultation with Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ) has decided that the agreement between L.O. Smith and Constellation of bottling and supply of bulk spirits for product Svedka expires on Dec. 31, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2d3ds2i

