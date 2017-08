Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pescanova SA :

* Reported on Friday 9-month individual sales at 613,000 euros ($684,000) versus 37.6 million euros year ago

* Said 9-month net profit was 0 euros versus net loss of 3.9 million euros year ago

* Says comparison with 2015 results is not significant, as in 2015 Pescanova was maintaining its business activities

