BRIEF-First Capital completes sale of stake in real estate fund Investietico

Sept 19 (Reuters) - First Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it completed the sale of its stake in real estate fund Investietico
* Collected, on Sept. 14, 4.6 million euros ($5.14 million) as partial reimbursment for its stake in Investietico and later sold its stake on the market, with a capital gain of 1.8 million euros
* Said on Aug. 1 that Aedes Real Estate SGR finalized the sale of the whole real estate portfolio of Investietico for a total of 121.1 million euros
