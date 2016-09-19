FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Capital completes sale of stake in real estate fund Investietico
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Capital completes sale of stake in real estate fund Investietico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - First Capital SpA :

* Said on Friday that it completed the sale of its stake in real estate fund Investietico

* Collected, on Sept. 14, 4.6 million euros ($5.14 million) as partial reimbursment for its stake in Investietico and later sold its stake on the market, with a capital gain of 1.8 million euros

* Said on Aug. 1 that Aedes Real Estate SGR finalized the sale of the whole real estate portfolio of Investietico for a total of 121.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8955 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
