a year ago
BRIEF-Projprzem's management issues opinion on GK Immobile's tender offer
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Projprzem's management issues opinion on GK Immobile's tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Projprzem SA :

* Its management issues an opinion on GK Immobile tender offer call from Sept. 2

* The management does not see potential synergies from GK Immobile offer and does not believe it will add value to its operations

* Considers the tender call as negative to shareholders value, not precise and not taking into consideration the market situation

* Management considers GK Immobile tender price of 8.5 zlotys ($2.2) per share as below its shares' fair value and lower than their book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8497 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

