a year ago
BRIEF-Bancaribe to pay out dividend of 10 bolivar per shares
September 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bancaribe to pay out dividend of 10 bolivar per shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Banco del Caribe CA Banco Universal (Bancaribe) :

* Said on Friday resolved to pay out dividend of 1.04 billion bolivar ($104.3 million), that is 10.00 bolivar per share, payable over A and B class shares in two tranches

* To pay out first portion of the dividend amounting to 1.02 billion bolivar on Sept. 29, for shares held as of Sept. 23

* To pay out second portion of the dividend amounting to 20 million bolivar over shares representing a capital increase from Sept. 10, 2015

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.9750 bolivar Gdynia Newsroom

