BRIEF-Cherry acquires Betman

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cherry AB (publ) :

* Says has agreed to acquire the casino agreements, casino staff and equipment from Betman AB as of October 1, 2016

* The acquisition is expected to contribute 11.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.28 million) in revenue and a positive EBITDA of 2.0 million crowns

* The purchase price, which includes the maximum additional purchase price, amounts to 3.9 million crowns

* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than two years

* 2.3 million crowns is paid in cash on acquisition and the additional purchase price will be paid during Q3 2017

