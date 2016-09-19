FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cherry acquires Betman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
September 19, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cherry acquires Betman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cherry AB (publ) :

* Says has agreed to acquire the casino agreements, casino staff and equipment from Betman AB as of October 1, 2016

* The acquisition is expected to contribute 11.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.28 million) in revenue and a positive EBITDA of 2.0 million crowns

* The purchase price, which includes the maximum additional purchase price, amounts to 3.9 million crowns

* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than two years

* 2.3 million crowns is paid in cash on acquisition and the additional purchase price will be paid during Q3 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2cMJI8s

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5685 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.