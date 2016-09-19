FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Idogen: positive results for follow-up products in collaboration with University of Oxford
September 19, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Idogen: positive results for follow-up products in collaboration with University of Oxford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Idogen AB :

* Reports positive results from the scientific collaboration with the University of Oxford

* The study shows that treatment with two of the follow-up product molecules, for which the company has filed for patent protection, significantly reduces clinical symptoms in a model of rheumatoid arthritis

* The results strengthen the Idogen's possibilities for future licensing agreements of its technology for several indications

Source text: bit.ly/2chFDbL

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
