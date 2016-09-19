BRIEF-Idogen: positive results for follow-up products in collaboration with University of Oxford

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Idogen AB :
* Reports positive results from the scientific collaboration with the University of Oxford
* The study shows that treatment with two of the follow-up product molecules, for which the company has filed for patent protection, significantly reduces clinical symptoms in a model of rheumatoid arthritis
* The results strengthen the Idogen's possibilities for future licensing agreements of its technology for several indications
Source text: bit.ly/2chFDbL
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom