a year ago
BRIEF-Gazprombank sets final coupon benchmark rate for RUB 10 bln bonds at 9.5 pct
September 19, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gazprombank sets final coupon benchmark rate for RUB 10 bln bonds at 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

** Gazprombank sets final coupon benchmark rate for its 10 billion rouble ($154.81 million) BO-11 series bonds at 9.5 pct per annum, corresponding to the coupon yield rate of 9.73 pct per annum

** Earlier Gazprombank lowered coupon benchmark rate from 9.50-9.70 pct per annum to 9.5-9.6 pct per annum, corresponding to the coupon yield rate of 9.73-9.83 pct per annum

For further company coverage

For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 64.5944 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
