a year ago
BRIEF-Invent Medic now sees to reach target of break-even in H1 2018
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
September 19, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invent Medic now sees to reach target of break-even in H1 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Invent Medic :

* Says multicenter study regarding Tension Free Vaginal Support (TVS) to start in Q4 2016, which is one quarter later than planned

* Completion of study now expected in Q1-Q2 2017 (previously: end of 2016)

* CE-marking now expected in Q2 2017 (previously: 2016)

* Due to delays, company's target to reach break-even on monthly basis in 2017 has been postponed; expects to be on target in H1 2018

* Plans to launch TVS in Sweden/Nordic countries just after receiving CE-mark

* Plans to launch TVS in Europe in 2018-2019 and in US in 2019-2020

Source text: bit.ly/2cWwGqY

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

