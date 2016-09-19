BRIEF-Henderson to re-open suspended UK property fund in October

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Says plans to reopen the henderson uk property paif and feeder fund from october 14, following suspension after brexit vote

* Re-opening made possible following good progress in asset sales and re-establishment of a liquidity buffer

* Ainslie McLennan, Manager of the funds says: "we are pleased with the pricing attained on the assets sold in the period since june 23, with the majority of sales exceeding december 31 2015 valuations"

* client subscriptions and redemptions for acceptance on 14 October 2016 may be placed with Henderson at any time from 21 September 2016.