a year ago
BRIEF-Schaffner confirms targets for organic growth, operating result
September 20, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schaffner confirms targets for organic growth, operating result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20(Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the 2020 strategy

* Potential impact on sales of acquisitions has been omitted from the strategic guidance for the period up to fiscal 2019/20

* For fiscal year 2015/16 (as at Sept. 30, 2016), Schaffner still expects to achieve net sales of over 180 million Swiss francs ($183.60 million)

* In terms of operating EBITA, a sequential improvement over the first half of the year is expected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9804 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

