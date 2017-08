Sept 20(Reuters) - ESI Group SA :

* Said on Monday H1 total revenue was 56.0 million euros ($62.6 million) versus 48.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss of 0.3 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 3.5 million euros versus loss of 3.6 million euros year ago

* Cash available at H1 closing was 19.3 million euros compared to 10.0 million euros on July 31, 2015

