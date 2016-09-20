BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Peru to delist from Lima stock exchange

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Peru SA :
* Said on Monday its general meeting has resolved to exclude company's shares from the registry of public companies and delist from Lima stock exchange
* Resolves to decrease share capital by reducing nominal value of each share to 0.35 soles from 1.24 soles
* After the operation, capital of the company to decrease to 45.9 million soles ($13.6 million), while number of shares will remain at 129.8 million shares
* Says the return of contributions will be made in cash
* The registry and delivery date for the capital decrease is Nov. 11
Source text: bit.ly/2cERfMo
