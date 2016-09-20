BRIEF-Court discontinues proceedings against Komputronik

Sept 20(Reuters) - Komputronik SA :

* Said on Monday that the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Chamber of Commerce has issued a decision to discontinue the proceedings concerning a complaint filed by Clean & Carbon Energy SA against Komputronik

* The complaint concerned a payment of 28.5 million zlotys ($7.4 million) plus interest by Komputronik

* The decision is final and there are no means of appeal

* As a result, the dispute between the company and Clean & Carbon Energy, which started in 2013, has been ended

($1 = 3.8350 zlotys)