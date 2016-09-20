FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pininfarina widens loss in H1 EBITDA to EUR 0.9 mln
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 20, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pininfarina widens loss in H1 EBITDA to EUR 0.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 production value of 34.0 million euros ($38.02 million) versus 42.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss 0.9 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 21.8 million euros versus loss 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Swing to net profit in H1 can be attributed to the coming into force of its new agreement with the lenders, which led to a gain of about 26.5 million euros on the cancellation of financial liabilities

* Sees in FY 2016 production value down 15 percent year on year, a negative operating result, and a "strongly positive" net results thanks to the debt restructuring agreement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8942 euros Gdynia Newsroom

