BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group updates third quarter guidance

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair updates third quarter guidance

* Revising its Q3 2016 media revenues to be approximately $637 million to $638 million

* On August 3, company provided guidance for Q3 2016 media revenues of approximately $649.2 million to $663.2 million

* Rescinding full year political estimates of $260 million to $280 million

* Q3 core advertising revenue estimate of a low single digit percentage increase versus same period last year remains unchanged

* Q3 estimate impacted as "large" political advertiser was going to direct funds to organizing voters rather than campaign funding

* While previously expected fall in Presidential ad spending in Q3, yet to see significant spending, even at levels initially expected