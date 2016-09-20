FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncology Venture gives status update; plans rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* Oncology Venture has identified a fourth drug candidate - an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has proven effect and where tumor tissue is available from clinical phase 3 trials for DRP testing before entering into full agreement

* OV is negotiating with an undisclosed Big Pharma, who has the full rights to the project

* OV intends to secure rights to three promising drug candidates for the treatment of women's cancers via 2X Oncology Inc., an American spinout from Oncology Venture

* Oncology Venture is as a consequence of the above mentioned new projects seeking new capital why the Company plans a rights issue of about 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.57 million) with a relatively low rebate in the near future

* Daughter company Oncology Venture ApS announces the entering of co-development agreement with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to advance the anticancer product LiPlaCis in combination with its Drug Response Predictor - DRP

Source text: bit.ly/2ddF4SB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5662 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
