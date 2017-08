Sept 20 (Reuters) - Star Vault AB :

* Subscription period in rights issue ended on Sept. 15

* Through the issue, the company will receive proceeds of 5,170,451.13 Swedish crowns ($602,841.52) before issue costs of about 100,000 crowns

* Subscription rate was 188 pct

Source text: bit.ly/2cOEBX5

Further company coverage: