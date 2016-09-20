BRIEF-Telefonica Brasil announces own capital interest payment

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA :

* Said on Monday its board approved to pay out own capital interest in a gross total amount of 650.0 million Brazilian reais ($199.7 million), corresponding to 552.5 million reais net

* Gross value per ordinary share is 0.361 real, which corresponds to a net value of 0.3068 real

* Gross value per preferred share is 0.3971 real, which corresponds to a net value of 0.3375 real

* Own capital interest to be paid by the end of FY 2017

* Record date is Sep. 30

Source text: bit.ly/2cWqFwn

