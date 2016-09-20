Sept 20 Retail Properties Of America Inc :

* Retail Properties Of America, Inc. announces agreement to purchase One Loudoun Downtown in the Washington, D.C. MSA

* First phase of deal represents purchase price of up to $125.0 million (not deal for $125 million)

* Deal for a gross purchase price of up to $163.1 million, based on certain performance thresholds