FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-eDreams prices secured note offering, refinances debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-eDreams prices secured note offering, refinances debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had successfully priced an offering of 435.0 million euro ($484.2 million) senior secured notes due 2021 at a coupon of 8.50%

* The debt offering was oversubscribed, and increased from the originally announced amount of 425.0 million euros

* This transaction allows the company to extend the maturity of its debt from less than two years to five years and gain flexibility versus its current financing

* The company has also refinanced its super senior revolving credit facility, increasing the size to 147.0 million euros from the current 130.0 million euros, gaining flexibility as well versus the current terms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8985 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.