FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Acrinova to acquire SIG Invest via non-cash issue of SEK 210 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acrinova to acquire SIG Invest via non-cash issue of SEK 210 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Acrinova AB :

* Boards of Acrinova AB and SIG Invest AB have reached an agreement in principle that Acrinova AB will through a non-cash issue acquire SIG Invest AB for a total of 210 million Swedish crowns ($24.43 million)

* The non-cash issue is done at a share price of 65 crowns per share in Acrinova AB, which is the calculated net asset value which the parties have agreed

* After the transaction, SIG Invest AB's owners will have about 44 pct shares in the new company

* Furthermore, the board will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to change the name from Acrinova AB to Svenska Investeringsgruppen AB and propose a new board composition

Source text: bit.ly/2dgP4KC

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5965 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.