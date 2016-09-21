FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank raises BPI bid price to 1.134 euros per share
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 7:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank raises BPI bid price to 1.134 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank :

* Says to alter offer for Portugal's BPI, to make bid at 1.134 euros per share, equivalent to weighted average of BPI shares over last six months

* Had previously offered 1.113 euros per share in bid launched on April 18

* Change comes after BPI shareholders scrapped a 20 percent cap on voting rights on Wednesday, clearing the way for a bid by Spain's Caixabank to go ahead and for it to make a new new mandatory takeover offer Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

