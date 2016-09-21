FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Analogic Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp

* Analogic announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.02

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 revenue $138.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $139 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap operating margin of 14.3%, up 40 BPS

* For fiscal 2017, revenue is expected to grow mid-single digits

* Sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap earnings growth of 10% to 14%

* Analogic corp says legacy OEM probe revenue is expected to stabilize at approximately $12 million for 2017

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
