Sept 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Said on Wednesday, Geveran Trading Co Ltd (Geveran) has launched mandatory offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Norwegian Property at 10.80 Norwegian crowns ($1.3) per share

* Offer period in mandatory offer runs from and including Sept. 22, 2016 to and including Oct. 20, 2016 at 16:30 hours (CET) (subject to extension)

