Sept 22 (Reuters) - WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to sell all its shares in WDB Healthcare Sp. z o.o.

* WDB Healthcare is to be sold for no less than the nominal value at which the company acquired the shares

* To sell the shares in order to provide further financing of WDB Healthcare's operations

