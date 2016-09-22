FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncology Venture decides on SEK 22.5 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* Board decided to - subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting - conduct a rights issue of up to 774,984 shares at an issue price of 29.00 Swedish crowns per share

* Fully subscribed rights issue provides Oncology Venture about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.64 million) before issuing costs

* Raised capital will primarily be used to finance the in-licensing and the development of a fourth anticancer drug candidate an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, manufacturing of LiPlaCis for the clinical studies in accordance with the Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. agreement and to secure the rights for three highly interesting products for development in women's cancers for 2X Oncology Inc. - an US spinout (Special Purpose Vehicle) from Oncology Venture

* Subscription period runs between Oct. 27, 2016 - Nov. 10, 2016

* Each currently held stock share qualifies for one subscription right

* Possession of twelve subscription rights entitle to subscription of one new share

Source text: bit.ly/2ddozJZ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5262 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

