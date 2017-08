Sept 22 (Reuters) -

** Europlan plans book building for 5 billion rouble ($78.56 million) BO-07 series bonds on October 6

** Bonds maturity period is 10 years

** Coupon benchmark rate is 12.00-12.50 pct per annum, coupon yield rate is 12.36-12.89 pct

** Placement organizers are Alfa-bank, Binbank, Sovkombank and UniCredit bank

For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 63.6450 roubles)