a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brasilagro proposes dividend payment, announces new share buy back programme
#Corrections News
September 22, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brasilagro proposes dividend payment, announces new share buy back programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point to "Said on Wednesday" from "Said on Friday".)

Sept 22(Reuters) - Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved to propose dividend payment for the period ended June 30 in a total amount of 10.0 million Brazilian reais ($3.1 million); record date is the day of the ordinary general meeting, payment to be made within 30 days after approval

* The board will also propose to pay out interim dividends from investment and expansion reserve totalling 22.0 million reais; record date is Oct. 21

* Announces approval of a new share buy-back programme for up to 1.3 million ordinary shares, which corresponds to 4 percent of the ordinary shares in free float; the programme to run for 18 months as of Sep. 21

Source text: bit.ly/2cFArzz , bit.ly/2coquFO , bit.ly/2cwcFrY

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.1902 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

