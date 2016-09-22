FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helbor Empreendimentos to run capital hike of up to BRL 120 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Helbor Empreendimentos SA :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved to run a share capital increase of up to 120.0 million Brazilian reais ($37.3 million), that is from 806.4 million reais to 926.4 million reais, through a private issue of up to 68.2 million new ordinary shares

* Controlling shareholders have agreed to subscribe to between 36.6 million and 39.8 million new shares

* Price of the share issue is 1.76 real

* To ratify the increase in case of subscription for at least 56.8 million shares, corresponding to 100.0 million reais

* Intends to increase the capital in order to reduce net debt and current level of leverage

Source text: bit.ly/2cU5MBz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2155 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
