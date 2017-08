Sept 23 (Reuters) - Guy Degrenne SA :

* Said on Friday FY revenue was 91.6 million euros ($102.6 million) versus 85.9 million euros year ago

* FY net loss was 6.3 million euros versus loss of 4.2 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss was 5.4 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago

* For FY 2016/2017 expects to maintain revenue at same level

