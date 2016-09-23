FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leone Film Group signs a four-year agreement with RAI
September 23, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leone Film Group signs a four-year agreement with RAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23(Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA (LFG) :

* Said on Thursday it signed a four-year agreement with Gruppo RAI (RAI) for distribution via 01 Distribution, a minimum of 10 international films per year, selected from LFG lists, starting from 2017 till the end of 2020

* According to the agreement RAI will acquire distribution rights for Free TV and will have an option to acquire a 50 pct stake on the remaining rights

* RAI will also have a right of the first offer to participate in co-production with LFG on all film and television productions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
