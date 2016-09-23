BRIEF-SS Lazio FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.6 million

Sept 22(Reuters) - SS Lazio SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) production value 91.7 million euros ($102.74 million) versus 109.9 million euros a year ago
* Change in FY production value was mainly due to lower revenues in European competitions
* FY net loss 12.6 million euros versus profit 5.8 million euros a year ago
* Says it is reasonable to assume that it will achieve positive FY results in the future
