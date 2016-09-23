FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of stock, select preliminary Q1 2017 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of stock, select preliminary Q1 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - AEHR Test Systems :

* AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of common stock and select preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for sale of approximately $5.9 million in shares of its common stock

* Bookings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be over $10 million

* Backlog is expected to be over $10 million as of August 31, 2016, compared to a backlog of $5.3 million as of May 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue is expected to be approximately $5.3 million, compared to $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, co agreed to sell aggregate of 2.7 million shares of common stock at price of $2.15 per share

* AEHR Test Systems intends to use net proceeds from private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.