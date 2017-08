Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust :

* Sale and purchase agreement has been entered into with MLT's sponsor, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd

* Acquisition is expected to generate an initial net property income yield of 9.9 pct

* Deal for a purchase consideration of VND339.2 billion

* Deal expected to be accretive at distribution level