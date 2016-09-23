FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GO Internet controlling shareholder will not pay 1.8 mln euros for future rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Go Internet SpA :

* Controlling Shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl, in relation to the rights issue approved by shareholders on Dec. 9, 2015, notified that it will not pay the remaining 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) outstanding for the future rights issue

* Says Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl welcomes the opportunity for GO internet to use the rights issue to expand its shareholding base and secure new financial resources

* Board to evaluate on Sept. 27 the implementation of the rights offering and the convertible bonds issue approved by shareholders on Dec. 9, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8913 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
