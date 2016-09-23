FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Office Depot gets irrevocable offer to acquire co's European business
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Office Depot gets irrevocable offer to acquire co's European business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc :

* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius Rho Invest DS GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European business

* Transaction is structured as an equity sale with purchaser acquiring the OD European business with its assets, liabilities

* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC, units of co

* Upon completion of consultation with central works council, Office Depot Foreign Holdings has option to enter into deal with Aurelius Group

* If option is not exercised, a EUR 5 million fee will be payable by office depot foreign holdings to purchaser

* Office Depot Foreign Holdings' aggregate liability for warranty, indemnity claims under SPA is limited to EUR 10 million related to OD European business

* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit pension plan

* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD European business in ordinary course - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2daew88) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
