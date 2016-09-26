FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-GN Store Nord: Sale of GN Otometrics; partnership with Natus
September 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord: Sale of GN Otometrics; partnership with Natus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S :

* Said on Sunday GN Hearing and Natus Medical Incorporated had entered into agreement whereby ownership of GN Otometrics is transferred from GN Hearing to Natus

* Said parties had entered into strategic partnership to collaborate on future technology, product development and commercialization

* OTOSCAN, complete digital ear scanning solution, will be fully commercialized by Natus with future royalties to GN Hearing

* Said total consideration payable by Natus is $145 million and will be settled in cash on debt and cash free basis

* Closing of transaction is targeted by end of 2016

* GN Hearing's 2016 EBITA guidance excluding GN Otometrics is now about 1.10 billion Danish crowns ($165.65 million) before transaction related costs; previous EBITA guidance was 1.20 billion crowns and was including GN Otometrics

Source text: bit.ly/2dcNMCN

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6405 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
